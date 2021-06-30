Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$105.00 at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Mainstreet Equity stock opened at C$103.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of C$62.98 and a 1-year high of C$103.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.34. The stock has a market cap of C$962.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.01.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

