Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Mainstreet Equity traded as high as C$101.16 and last traded at C$101.16, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.34. The firm has a market cap of C$962.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.01.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

