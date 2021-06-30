MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Up 238.5% in June

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MMMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,919. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

