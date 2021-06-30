Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPFRF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09. Mapfre has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

