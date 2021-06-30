Maple Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,589. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $117.80 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.00. The company has a market cap of $329.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.