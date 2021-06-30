Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $961,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.97. 58,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,679. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $181.89 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.23. The company has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

