Maple Capital Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 58.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 153,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 31.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 286,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

SCI traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

