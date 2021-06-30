Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 312 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

