Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the May 31st total of 1,454,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 350.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAPIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF remained flat at $$2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

