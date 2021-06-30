Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in June

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,029,800 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 5,357,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 845.8 days.

Shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust stock remained flat at $$1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

MAPGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mapletree Logistics Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

