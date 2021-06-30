Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.08. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,579,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,087,555. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

