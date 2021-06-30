Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Critical Contrast

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59% Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.20%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 728.75 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -265.75 Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

