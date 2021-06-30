Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,253 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $50,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

