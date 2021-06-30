Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 115,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,011,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.