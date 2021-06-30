Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 944 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

