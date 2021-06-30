Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,214 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $158.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.95. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

