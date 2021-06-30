Martin Robert Ferron Sells 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,027,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,868,535.80.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$102,750.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total value of C$592,100.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$19.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$539.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$7.55 and a 52-week high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

