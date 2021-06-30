Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.78. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 352,413 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.51.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$937.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

