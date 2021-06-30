Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 97,927 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74.

About Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

