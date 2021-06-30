McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 1.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,078,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,712. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.