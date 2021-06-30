McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

MGRC opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

