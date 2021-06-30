McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $79,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

