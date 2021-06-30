Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,180 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 21,474.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 325,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,756,000 after buying an additional 324,270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,658,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

