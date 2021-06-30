Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $247.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.