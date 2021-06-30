Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 950 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 32,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 8.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 421.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

