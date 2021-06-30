Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $294,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.14 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

