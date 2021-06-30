Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,220 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE:INFO opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.09.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

