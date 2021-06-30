Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

