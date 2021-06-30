Methanex’s (MX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$61.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.17.

Get Methanex alerts:

TSE MX opened at C$41.00 on Tuesday. Methanex has a one year low of C$24.10 and a one year high of C$62.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -11.34%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.