MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 210.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,113 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of MetLife worth $102,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 30.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 154,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

