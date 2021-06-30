Metronome Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00009034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $36.89 million and approximately $80,368.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00138278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00168804 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,302.81 or 0.99865057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,174,288 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,914 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

