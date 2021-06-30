Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,397.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $779.90 and a 52-week high of $1,403.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

