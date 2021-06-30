Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MXE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 293.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

