Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,737 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $1,519,284.27.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

