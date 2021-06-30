Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 8,300 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MU stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $173,209,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

