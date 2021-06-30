Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. 38,682,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,866,898. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

