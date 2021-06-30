Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.74. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $271.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

