Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $271.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.74. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $271.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 22,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

