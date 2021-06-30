MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.60. 14,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,083,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MVIS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.50 and a beta of 3.95.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MicroVision by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.