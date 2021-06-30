Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.690 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.84.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.82.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Read More: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.