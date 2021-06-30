Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

