MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.51 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $56.51 million and approximately $183,292.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00015308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00398289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.17 or 0.01354484 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,749,187 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

