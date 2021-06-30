Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 43,397 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Precision BioSciences worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTIL. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,545.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,691. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

