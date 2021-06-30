Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after buying an additional 247,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after buying an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,572,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

LPLA stock opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.62. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

