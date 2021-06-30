Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 18,294 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

