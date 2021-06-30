Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,545 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

