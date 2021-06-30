Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Capitalization of $34.46 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $34.46 million and $33,650.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $354.05 or 0.00987594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00179359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,742.70 or 0.99700402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,322 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

