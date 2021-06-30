Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $76,644.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for $68.97 or 0.00200825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $30.85 million and $76,644.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 447,252 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

