Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0380 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $38.01 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00167060 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

