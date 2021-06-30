Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Insider Sells $23,157.20 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) insider Jason S. Kim sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $23,157.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $448.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Molecular Templates by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 532,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

