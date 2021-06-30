Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $256.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.73. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

